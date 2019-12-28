“Happy Noon Year” at Gulf Coast Exploreum Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a New Year’s Celebration for kids and people who don’t want to stay up too late. The Gulf Coast Exploreum is hosting its annual “Happy Noon Year” event Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. The “Moon Pie Drop” happens at noon. This is video from 2016.

According to a Facebook Event post "When the clock strikes noon our Moonpie will drop, heralding in even more fun throughout the building. Be sure to not miss the Big Boom in the courtyard as we send hundreds of plastic balls flying through the air." There is an admission charge for non-members. Activities include things that explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering, and math.