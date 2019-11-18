Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie

(WKRG) Disney’s most iconic characters are celebrating a birthday.

It is Mickey and Minnie’s 91st birthday!

The duo made their big debut in “Steamboat Willie” on November 18, 1928.

Walt Disney admitted privately that Minnie and Mickey are married, but has never officially been stated.

They were originally going to be called Mortimer and Minerva.

