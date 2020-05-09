Hangout Hospitality Group now hiring

GULF SHORES, Ala – (WKRG)
Hangout Hospitality Group has announced a “jobs relief program” for workers laid off due to COVID-19.
To schedule an interview, you can contact Derek Rowan at derek@thehangout.com or 251-228-0160.
See news release below.
