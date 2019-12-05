Hangout Fest organizers hold meeting to discuss citizens’ concerns

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The group that runs the Hangout Music Festival is hosting a meeting in Gulf Shores Thursday to discuss concerns residents have expressed regarding the event.

Those concerns include noise, parking and typical dress code.

Hangout is contracted with the city to run through 2025 in Gulf Shores, but as part of the agreement, Hangout still has to get a permit every year.

News 5 will have a team at the meeting, which is at Big Beach Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. We will bring you more details tonight at 10.

