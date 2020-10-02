Halloween and COVID-19: What Mobile County’s Health Department says you should do this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Halloween is always a scary holiday, but with a pandemic, things are a little scarier this year. The big question is, can we still have Halloween?

The Mobile County Health Department says the answer is yes, but like most things in 2020, the holiday may look a little different.

The spooky season is special for some people. Bridgette Moss said, “It’s right up there with Christmas for us.”

With COVID canceling so much this year, she wondered if her son would get to trick or treat. Moss said, “We had a lot of questions, you know are they going to mandate that we shouldn’t do Halloween, or that sort of thing?”

Mobile County’s Health Department is breaking down Halloween activities into different risk categories in 2020.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Laura Cepeda said, “Typical trick or treating falls into the high risk category.”

There are low risk options like one way trick or treating. Dr. Cepeda explained, “It’s like the no contact delivery version of trick or treating for Halloween, and it’s essentially premade bags that you would set out and leave on your porch for people to come and pick up.”

Dr. Cepeda said if you’re going to a party, make sure you can socially distance, and it’s great to get outdoors.

Loblolly Farm Director of Operations Gary Smith said, “People don’t know what to do because of COVID. Out here, we have nothing but distance.”

Having a massive space, Gary Smith wanted to give people an option for Halloween. This year he’ll transform his farm (Loblolly Farm) from picturesque to petrifying with a haunted trail, a cruise-in, and some trunk or treating. He said, “We have pre-packaged all the stuff that goes to the kids. It’ll be handed to them.”

Halloween is a holiday celebrating the abnormal, but this year it’s bringing back a little much needed normal. Moss said, “It’s something to be excited about when you’ve been sitting back and waiting for so long.”

LATEST STORIES: