SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Animal Shelter will be offering half-price adoptions on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Shelter staff says with the discount, dogs will be $36 and cats will be $31. The adoption fees cover their spay/neuter and rabies vaccine.

The shelter is full and they need animals adopted, they say. You can learn more about the animals by going to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter Facebook page.