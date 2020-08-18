Gunman fires at family home in Mobile, police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --Employers are still having trouble getting people to work, restaurants in particular.

Some reasoning behind restaurants having trouble with staffing is because some don't feel safe working in the food industry right now, and another reason -- some are still drawing unemployment checks. Tony Sawyer, owner of Bob's Downtown Restaurant says this is an issue throughout the industry. "Staffing-wise, there are restaurants that are willing to open and want to get back to work."