Gunman fires at family home in Mobile, police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Shady Brook Drive. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 2 am. Investigators say the suspect fired into the home. A mother and her children were inside. No one was hurt. No suspect information has been released.
