Gulf State Park remains closed indefinitely

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Damage to the Gulf State Park Pier may have grabbed all the headlines, but the winds of Hurricane Sally were not kind to park either.

All trails, boardwalks, campgrounds are closed until further notice. Heavy tree damage inside the park have trails blocked. Crews with heavy equipment are working to clear the trails and boardwalks but that will take some time.

Park officials say they have had numerous people ignore the barricades and put themselves and the workers at risk. “A lot of people come in and they want to see the damage. We really need them to stay out,” says naturalist Kelly Reetz.

LATEST STORIES