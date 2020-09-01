Gulf Shores, Spanish Fort football game canceled

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gulf shores city schools new logo_1552437614266.png.jpg

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin says the Friday night football game against Spanish Fort High School has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

A statement from Gulf Shores City Schools says, “Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, Gulf Shores High School officials are cancelling football practice this week and the football game scheduled this Friday night with Spanish Fort High School. At this time, no football players have tested positive for COVID-19, but some athletes have reported symptoms and others have been in close contact with individuals who have symptoms.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories