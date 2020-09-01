Gulf Shores, Spanish Fort football game canceled

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores City Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin says the Friday night football game against Spanish Fort High School has been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19.

A statement from Gulf Shores City Schools says, “Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, Gulf Shores High School officials are cancelling football practice this week and the football game scheduled this Friday night with Spanish Fort High School. At this time, no football players have tested positive for COVID-19, but some athletes have reported symptoms and others have been in close contact with individuals who have symptoms.”

