Gulf Shores ready for Spring Break visitors

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Gulf Shores has placed several hand sanitizer stations out for public use during the Spring Break season.

While there are no immediate changes to how city officials are approaching this season, they are keeping a close watch on the Coronavirus.

As of now, sporting events will continue as scheduled.

Some students have already started arriving at Gulf Shores beaches as Spring Break begins to attract more visitors to our area over the next month. Mobile County students will observe Spring Break later this month, while Baldwin County students will observe the time off in early April.

City officials will continue being proactive while monitoring any potential threat.

