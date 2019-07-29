Gulf Shores police arrest man accused of running credit card skimmer scam

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Gulf Shores Police Department have arrested a man connected to a credit card skimmer. Officers were able to track down 23-year-old Jareece Bryant through surveillance video. Bryant was arrested just one day after the investigation was launched. Additional victims have come forward and Bryant could face more charges.

If you have been a victim or have any other information to share, call the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431. Detective Mike Hoguet can be reached directly at 251-968-9841.