Gulf Shores & Orange Beach the #1 best beach town

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have been ranked high on a new poll of beach towns across the south.

The new ranking highlights the top 10 best beach towns in the south, with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach receiving the number 1 recognition.

The closest beach to make the list aside from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach was Destin.

See the full list here.

