Gulf Shores & Orange Beach the #1 best beach town

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have been ranked high on a new poll of beach towns across the south.

The new ranking highlights the top 10 best beach towns in the south, with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach receiving the number 1 recognition.

The closest beach to make the list aside from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach was Destin.

See the full list here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories