Gulf Shores man sentenced to life in Orange Beach murder

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Michael Burns was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning after being convicted of murdering Raymond Dudley in 2018.

Burns was convicted earlier this summer.

Dudley had been shot and killed, his body discovered at the canoe trail launch on Wolf Bay at the end of Cypress Street in Orange Beach.

Burns and Dudley were acquaintances and former co-workers.

Dudley was originally from Massachusetts and was also a registered sex offender.

