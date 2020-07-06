Gulf Shores High School hosts drive-through schedule, computer pick up for new school year

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Teachers and staff members at Gulf Shores High School are preparing for a new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students and parents will be able to drive-by and collect their computers and schedules. Here are the following dates:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories