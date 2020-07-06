Gulf Shores High School hosts drive-through schedule, computer pick up for new school year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A young man awaiting trial in a 2016 murder case is arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail for the second time this year. Jail records show Trenton King was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Friday. He was charged with 3rd-degree assault and shooting into a building or vehicle. King is still behind jail as of this morning.

King was arrested in 2016 and charged with the murder of D'Anthony Means. In December of last year a warrant was issued for King's arrest. He was accused of armed robbery and booked into Mobile Metro Jail in January of 2020. Jail records show he was released from jail in February.