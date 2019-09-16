Gulf Shores burglary suspect spotted in store on Fort Morgan Road

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Gulf Shores Police say the suspect in Friday’s burglary was spotted on surveillance video at a Dollar General store on Fort Morgan Road. In the photo the suspect does not have a hat on. In Friday’s photo, police released a still image of the suspect wearing a hat.

Police say the man broke into a home on Fort Morgan Road on Friday afternoon. The homeowner spotted the suspect when they arrived home, and the suspect ran off. Police searched the area with a K-9 unit and a helicopter for several hours.

If you recognize the man you’re asked to call Gulf Shores Police right away.

