Gulf Shores burglary interrupted, man and woman arrested after witness follows getaway vehicle

Gulf Shores Police Arrest Two in Residential Burglary

Gulf Shores Police Department detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 2000 block of West Beach Boulevard.

On April 8, 2020, at around 9:45 a.m., a representative from a local real estate rental company interrupted a burglary in progress at a house on West Beach. The suspects, a male and female, fled the residence and left the area in their vehicle. The witness followed them and telephoned police.

A vehicle stop conducted by GSPD personnel resulted in the arrests of JIMMY ALBERT HOLBROOK, 49, and KACI L. TUREK HOLBROOK, 48, of Bay Minette. After the crime scene was processed and the suspects were interviewed by GSPD Detectives, both have been charged with the following:

• Possession of Marijuana 2nd

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Theft of Property 4th

• Burglary 3rd

• Violation of Orders, Rules, and Regulations of the Governor

Amid a global pandemic, Gulf Shores Police Chief Ed Delmore would like to make it clear to criminals that officers are still on patrol and making necessary arrests. “We are still here doing our jobs. Even though things have changed considerably, our organization is still committed to our community. We are actively looking for criminals”.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GSPD Detective Mike Hoguet at 251-968-9841 or mhoguet@gulfshoresal.gov