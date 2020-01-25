Gulf Power warns of a phone scam in the area

Gulf Power is warning customers of a scam being run in NWFL

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gulf Power has received reports of a scam involving its customers. Fraudsters are threatening immediate disconnection of service and asking customers to make an immediate payment over the phone using a credit card or pre-paid debit card.

Gulf Power wants to help customers recognize some of the common tactics used, and understand how they can protect themselves from being targeted.

Spot a scam:

Beware of calls and emails demanding immediate payment. Customers have reported that scammers will call, usually in a very aggressive tone, requesting for payment through a credit card, pre-paid debit card, gift card or even wire transfer. Gulf Power will never ask for any form of payment over the phone or through email.

Gulf Power employees are easy to identify. If a Gulf Power employee has a service-related reason to visit a home or business, customers will in most cases receive notice of the visit in advance and the employee will wear a Gulf Power employee ID badge with their photo, company’s name and logo.

Stop a scam:

Don’t make an immediate payment. Customers should never share their credit card or debit card information or purchase a prepaid card or gift card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. The company will not ask customers to pay anywhere other than an authorized payment location.

Report the scam. If customers suspect someone is trying to scam them, they should hang up, delete the email, shut the door and contact Gulf Power’s customer service. Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact local law enforcement authorities.

For more information on scams, visit www.GulfPower.com/scams or connect with Gulf Power on social media through Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.