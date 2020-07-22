Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System to host food distribution event

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System based in Biloxi will hold a food distribution event there at it’s Biloxi headquarters. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 29th.

The organization says 200 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The event is scheduled as a contactless drive-through function, with GCVHCS employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to Veterans, caregivers and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles. Please enter through the front gate and follow signage to the parking lot of building 29.