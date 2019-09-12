Gulf Coast Ruck Club honors 9/11 victims with 5k

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Ruck Club honored those lost on 9/11 Wednesday by running a 5k.

President and founder of the ruck club Tony Apongen signed the club up for the 5k to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, named after a marine killed in Iraq after helping save his teammates. Apongen is a marine veteran.

The foundation empowers veterans and family of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations, according to its Facebook page.

“I signed up for the Travis Manion foundation — it’s a 5k — to honor those men and women and first responders that lost their lives on 9/11.”

The group started the Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run at World of Beer in downtown Pensacola. About 100 people showed up to support the run.

The ruck club’s mission is to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice of though armed service. Wednesday night, they were honoring all the innocent victims of the attack.

Apongen said the 5k was run to keep alive the memory of those who were lost.

“You don’t want their memory to be lost,” he said. “I mean, it was a terrorist attack on the United States. We don’t want to get complacent in the United States and have it happen again.”