Gulf Coast politicians respond to Iran attack on Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Ala., urged Twitter followers to pray for U.S. troops hours after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. military forces in Iraq.

“Please join me in praying for our troops abroad, our president and our country,” Byrne wrote Tuesday night.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also reacted to the attack on Twitter saying “we should not give Soleimani in death what he could not accomplish in life: a war with the United States and Iran.”

Expressing confidence on Twitter, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said the U.S. was prepared for the attack and noted the President has a “broad range of options available to respond.”

“We will soon have a fuller assessment of this attack. Thereafter I am very confident he will pursue an appropriate response & act at a time of our choosing,” Rubio wrote.

