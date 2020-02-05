Gulf Coast nonprofit to participate in study to help prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest deaths

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Heart for Athletes, a local non-profit, will be part of a new study aimed at preventing sudden cardiac arrest deaths in the young.

Heart for Athletes has been working in Baldwin and Mobile counties since 2014, to protect youth from sudden cardiac arrest through public heart screening events and awareness.

Now, the non-profit will be part of a study, the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in the Young: National Cardiac Screening Warehouse Pilot Study. This is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) funded national project.

It is an 18-month project, a collaborative of Duke University, many medical corporations, and the FDA. They will partner with public screening groups across the country to establish a national data warehouse, which will consist of electrocardiographic and other information obtained from the public screening events.

The warehouse will then serve as a continuous resource for studying cardiac screening efficacy and improving methods of prevention of sudden cardiac death in youth.

The collaborative effort will begin at a Saraland High School heart screening event on Feb. 19. This is only open to Saraland HS students.

There will be another community-wide screening open to the public on February 27th.

FULL NEWS RELEASE:

Heart for Athletes to be part of groundbreaking study Thousands of children and teens in the U.S. experience sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) each year. Since 2014 Heart for Athletes has been working in communities in Baldwin and Mobile counties to protect youth from sudden cardiac arrest through public heart screening events and awareness and educational efforts. In recent years, multiple studies have been designed to get more specific data about the incidence and scope of the incidence of SCA in youth. Most recently, the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium (CSRC) — a collaborative of Duke University, many medical corporations, and the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — has initiated an FDA-funded national project entitled “CSRC Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death in the Young: National Cardiac Screening Warehouse Pilot Study”. This groundbreaking, 18-month project will partner with public screening groups across the country to establish a national data warehouse containing electrocardiographic and other information obtained from public screening events, like those held in our area by Heart for Athletes. The principal investigator of this project is Salim F. Idriss, MD, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of Pediatric Cardiology at Duke University and Executive Co-Director of the Duke Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center. Idriss’ team will be central in facilitating collaboration and establishing a uniform screening dataset. The national data warehouse that is established will serve as a continuous resource for studying cardiac screening efficacy and improving methods of prevention of sudden cardiac death in youth, as well as improving development of cardiac devices and pharmacologic therapies. Idriss states, “Ongoing collaboration between the public, academia, and industry is crucial to the longstanding success of this effort to reduce sudden cardiac death in the young.” Lynn Batten, MD, Medical Director of Heart for Athletes, Director of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at University of South Alabama, and long-time supporter of heart screenings in youth, expressed her support of the project, “It’s high time we conducted a nationwide study of individual screening practices to see how we can better protect our children from sudden cardiac arrest, and I’m so excited to be part of it.” This collaborative effort will begin as both doctors, Idriss and Batten, will be on hand at a Saraland High School heart screening event on February 19th. Together with over 50 community volunteers, we anticipate the participation of approximately 300 Saraland High School students, where each participant will receive an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) test and participate in CPR/AED demonstrations. You are invited to join us in bringing awareness of our preventative efforts to protect youth from sudden cardiac arrest. Please join us at Saraland High School’s New Field House between 11:30am and 1:30pm on Wednesday, February 19th to view our screening event. For more info about Heart for Athletes and specifically about our heart screening events, click HERE. Heart for Athletes

LATEST STORIES: