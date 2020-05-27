Gulf Breeze police search for man accused of assaulting an officer

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Gulf Breeze Police Department are searching for a man accused of assaulting a police officer. 33-year-old Joshua Timothy Nolen is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and running from law enforcement.
If you know where Joshua is, please call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at 850-437-7867. You can remain anonymous and a reward up to $3,000 is available.
