SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Breeze attorney has been found guilty of organized fraud.

William Elliott stole $98,000 from Beach Community Bank in Fort Walton Beach.



In January 2018, he cashed a bad U.S. Treasury check and quickly wired the funds before it could be found fraudulent.

Elliot will be sentenced on September 24th. He could face 30 years in state prison.