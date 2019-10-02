Guilty verdicts in Prichard cemetery scandal

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Cedrick McMillian, Heritage Funeral Home, and New Birth Community Church have been found guilty in municipal court for charges related to the illegal operation of a cemetery in Prichard.

A municipal court judge found each party guilty of not having a health department permit, violating a cemetery moratorium and operating the cemetery without a license. The fine is $500 per charge plus court costs.

Cedrick McMillian is the pastor at New Birth Community Church, which operates Heritage Funeral Home. The investigation began after loved ones raised concerns about how the cemetery was being operated.

McMillian and funeral home director Joseph Bonner are also facing criminal charges of corpse abuse. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office excavated graves in June and found caskets were not properly buried. Those cases are waiting to be heard by a grand jury.