Grove Hill Public Library opens for students who need internet access

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Grove Hill Public Library will open for appointments while students need internet access for school.

The library will be open during the following times for appointments:

Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:15p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

5 people will be allowed into the building per 30 minute time slot. A 6’ social distancing space will be required.

Call the Grove Hill Public Library for an appointment at 251-275-8157.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
