Grove Hill Public Library opens for students who need internet access

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Grove Hill Public Library will open for appointments while students need internet access for school.

The library will be open during the following times for appointments:

Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

12:15p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

5 people will be allowed into the building per 30 minute time slot. A 6’ social distancing space will be required.

Call the Grove Hill Public Library for an appointment at 251-275-8157.

