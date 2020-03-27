GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Grove Hill Public Library will open for appointments while students need internet access for school.
The library will be open during the following times for appointments:
Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
10:45 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
12:15p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
5 people will be allowed into the building per 30 minute time slot. A 6’ social distancing space will be required.
Call the Grove Hill Public Library for an appointment at 251-275-8157.
LATEST STORIES
- VIDEO: Despite beach ban, crowds gather on island beaches in Perdido Pass
- Light It Up Mobile event to help support our Medical community
- Despite disagreements on bill, House sends emergency COVID-19 relief package to Trump; signed Friday afternoon
- Grove Hill Public Library opens for students who need internet access
- Video: Doe rescued from waters in Orange Beach