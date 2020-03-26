Grove Hill Police warn of possible scammers claiming to be with department

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Grove Hill Police have received several reports of people going door to door attempting to sell security cameras this week. The concern is that these people are claiming they are working with the police department.

Grove Hill Police want to remind residents to use caution. They say they have no one assigned to do such selling.

You’re asked to call 911 if you see suspicious activity.

