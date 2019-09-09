Group working to ‘Stop the Violence’ by spreading positivity to children

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A group of Williamson High School Alumni is taking a stand against violence, by encouraging children to have fun together.

On Sunday, the group of alumni hosted a ‘Stop the Violence’ event just blocks away from Ladd Peebles Stadium. It’s been a little more than a week since nine people were shot at the stadium during the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game.

The group has been working to try and steer students on the right path, by inspiring unity among the communities of Mobile.

“There are no lines in the sand, we’re just supporting everybody. All positivity,” said James Westbrook, one of the organizers.

The group is working to spread positivity, by spreading joy.

Dozens of parents, children and community members converged in the backyard of the Temp Spot barbershop on Weinacker Avenue to fight with water balloons and water soakers.

“I never thought that something like this actually would come,” said Jabreihoin Westbrook, one of the children at the event. He continued, “I’ve never had something like this really.”

The Stop the Violence event had been planned long before nine people were shot just around the corner from the barbershop at Ladd Peebles Stadium. But the violent act encouraged organizers to act.

“The circumstances that happened last week, we’re just trying to make this message a whole lot bigger for kids,” Westbrook said.

Three people were shot in Mobile over the weekend, two were killed.

Many say they’re tired of the violence in the city.

“I do hair, so I get a lot of people who come in, a lot of people’s loved ones died from gunshots, violence. There’s a lot going on. So for him to put something like this together, for the kids to actually come together and play, that means a lot,” said Renesha Crawford, who helped with the event.

Organizers want children to know they are not alone, and they are there to help and listen whenever needed.

“Don’t be scared to work together, cause all of us grew up without something, we missed out on something,” said Darrion Stribling, one of the organizers.

Organizers say they are still planning another event. They are already working on a toy drive for families and children in need this Christmas.