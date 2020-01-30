Group pitches minor league ballpark idea to OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new addition to Baldwin County’s OWA could soon bring sports fans to Foley.

We’re told preliminary conversations to bring a minor league ballpark to the complex have started. Few details have been released to News 5 about the proposed project, but we did confirm with OWA that things are slowly being discussed.

“OWA has been approached by a group interested in locating a minor league ballpark within our resort footprint, but that is as far as the conversations have progressed. We always welcome exploring opportunities that can enhance OWA’s mission to be a world-class entertainment destination, as well as further the growth of tourism in our region,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA Director of Marketing/Public Relations.

News 5 will continue gathering information and we’ll bring you more details as they’re released.

