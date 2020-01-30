Group pitches minor league ballpark idea to OWA

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new addition to Baldwin County’s OWA could soon bring sports fans to Foley.

We’re told preliminary conversations to bring a minor league ballpark to the complex have started. Few details have been released to News 5 about the proposed project, but we did confirm with OWA that things are slowly being discussed.

“OWA has been approached by a group interested in locating a minor league ballpark within our resort footprint, but that is as far as the conversations have progressed. We always welcome exploring opportunities that can enhance OWA’s mission to be a world-class entertainment destination, as well as further the growth of tourism in our region,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA Director of Marketing/Public Relations.

News 5 will continue gathering information and we’ll bring you more details as they’re released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories