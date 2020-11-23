Group asks state for update on plans for possible new bridge over Mobile Bay

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – The idea of constructing a new bridge to span the Mobile River is back on the table on Alabama’s coast. WPMI-TV reports that a planning group has asked the state transportation agency for an update on plans. One member says a new bridge is still needed, and it’s again time to discuss options. Local opposition to the project killed the proposed bridge last year because of complaints about tolls. Methods for funding the project will be key to any new plan. The proposed Interstate 10 bridge across the Mobile River and Mobile Bay would have spanned about 10 miles and soared hundreds of feet above the water near downtown.
