Great white shark bites man’s kayak, leaves behind 2 giant teeth

(CNN Newsource) – A California man says an “enormous” great white shark took a bite out of his kayak Saturday.

Danny McDaniel and a friend, Jon Chambers, were kayaking near California’s Santa Catalina Island when McDaniel says he felt something push the boat.

He said the shark sunk its teeth into the back end of the kayak and pushed him around until he was face-to-face with chambers.

The shark let go and disappeared.

McDaniel said the entire encounter lasted about five seconds.

Chambers said the shark was at least double the length of the 9-foot kayak.

