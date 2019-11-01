Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival underway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival is underway in downtown Pensacola this weekend.

The festival draws hundreds of artists from around the country each year, including painters, potters, sculptors and more.

Hundreds of people were in attendance Friday afternoon, the first day of the three-day festival.

Eric Mort, a glass artist from Texas, was there, showing off his “galaxy” spheres made from glass, opals, and silver gold platinum.

Mort left his career in the IT world to pursue his glass art work, which he said he finds much more rewarding. Growing up in Montana and Wyoming, where there was not much light population, he grew up appreciating beautiful night skies. Now he creates them so they fit into the palm of your hand.

“I make a lot less now than I did as an IT profession, but I really enjoy what I do,” he said.

Noah Gowen came all the way from New Mexico to show off his copper decorative pieces. Gowen “flame paints” the copper. After a rusting process, the copper can turn into several colors, including several shades of blue.

Gowen told News 5 he grew up in a family of metal artists. His grandfather was a bronze sculptor and his father also worked in copper, building fountains. Gowen said he enjoys creating copper art and plans to continue doing so as a career but hopes to eventually move into a field like real estate.

“We’re traveling artists, so that’s something maybe to stay on for,” he said.

A more unusual but endearing art display came from Joseph Farmer, who came to the art festival from St. Charles, Missouri. Farmer puts together art pieces — many made from metals and instruments. Farmer displayed one art piece of a woman, whose head and torso were made of metal, playing a clarinet with clarinets for legs.

He also had a saxophone pelican structure up for sell, which made many Pensacola residents proud as they walked by and admired it.

The arts festival will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

