Grand jury indicts Milton man for first-degree premeditated murder of girlfriend

(WKRG) — Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced that today, August 24, 2020, Jerry Odum, 61, was indicted by a Santa Rosa County Grand Jury for First Degree

Premeditated Murder.

The charge arose from the August 6, 2020, murder of Vickie May Edge. Deputies from the Santa

Rosa County Sheriff’s Office located Vickie’s body inside Odum’s residence on August 7, 2020.

The evidence indicated that on the morning of August 6, 2020, Vickie Edge had been struck in

the head multiple times with a bat and then choked resulting in her death.

The charge carries the maximum penalty of either the death penalty or life in state prison without

the possibility of parole. The Office of the State Attorney will conduct a death penalty review

within the next thirty days.

The investigation was conducted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State

Attorney Mark Alderman is responsible for the prosecution. Any questions may be directed to

Mr. Alderman at (850) 981-5500.

