Grand jury clears officers in shooting of wanted felon

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) – Deputies involved in the shooting death of a wanted felon in Mississippi last year have been cleared of any criminal conduct.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Hancock County deputies acted appropriately when they fatally shot 29-year-old Lawrence Bottoms in April. He had jumped from a second-story window after authorities deployed tear gas into the Bay St. Louis home where he was located.

Officers opened fire after he ran into the woods and pulled out a handgun. Bottoms had been wanted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun out of East Baton Rouge Parish in Louisiana.

