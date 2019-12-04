Grand Hall shooting suspect denied youthful offender status

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jamarkus Holifield, who is charged with the murder of 15-year-old Anesa Baker during a shooting at the Grand Hall in April of 2018, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for a youthful offender hearing.

His lawyer put in a request for the youthful offender status, but that request was denied by Judge Brandy Hambright.

The District Attorney’s office cited his past history with violence as the reason for the motion to be denied, and the judge agreed.

On April 1, 2018, hundreds gathered at the Grand Hall for a pre-spring break concert on Easter weekend, when shots rang out.

Police say seven were injured during the shooting. One of them, 15-year-old Anesa Baker, who died from her injuries a week and a half later.

A month later, in May, then 19-year-old JaMarkus Holified was arrested and charged with murder. Holifield was out on bond for assault at the time of the shooting.

Court testimony says a fight started between two females inside the venue on Halls Mill Road. The family of the two girls were called, and when they arrived, shots were fired.

Court testimony also revealed that casings were found from four different guns outside the building, and three 9mm casings were found inside.

Baker was shot inside the venue. Holifield has admitted being inside but claims he did not shoot.

Holifield entered a not guilty plea during the hearing.

Holifield will be back in court for a status hearing on January 8, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: