Grand Fiesta Parade rolls in downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Grand Fiesta Parade rolled Friday night in downtown Pensacola as a way to celebrate the city’s rich history.

“It’s great for everyone to be a part of the heritage of Pensacola,” said de Luna LXXI, who is part of the parade’s royalty.

“It’s really just great to come together and celebrate our incredible city, especially after we had a year where we haven’t been able to gather as much, makes us appreciate it even more,” added Queen LXXI, de Luna’s queen for the parade.

The parade didn’t happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, businesses are welcoming the crowds flocking downtown to enjoy the parade.

“Honestly just that we have people in the streets again is great,” said Jake Beal, bar manager at Big Top Brewing Company. “It’s something we’ve all been waiting for.”

The parade had about 50 krewes, which threw out beads and candy to hundreds of people who attended. The krewes were ecstatic the parade was back in action this year.

“Every year is always exciting, but this year really good because last year everyone kind of stayed at home,” said Barbara Tronu, who is part of the Krewe of Aphrodite. “This year we’re in full force.”

The fiesta fun continues Saturday with the Fiesta Boat Parade. It lasts from 1-2 p.m. Organizers say the best places to watch are Sanders Beach, Community Maritime Park and Plaza De Luna off Palafox Street.