Grand Bay teen missing nearly five weeks

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) The search organization KlaasKids is asking for help finding a missing Grand Bay teenager last seen nearly five weeks ago.

The organization posted a flyer on Facebook asking people to be on the lookout for Ashton Powell, 16. Powell was last seen on March 23 at Presley’s Outing in Moss Point, MS.

The missing teenager is 5’7″, 135 pounds with sandy blonde hair. He has blue eyes and small scar on his left eyelid. According to the post, Powell was wearing a white Nike shirt, khakis, grey “hey dude” shoes and a black baseball cap when he left Presley’s Outing on foot.

Anyone with information about Powell’s disappearance is urged to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.