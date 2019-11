MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The nominees for the 62nd Grammy awards will be announced Wednesday morning during CBS This Morning.

Fifteen-time Grammy winning global superstar Alicia Keys will announce the nominees along with Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr.

The announcement begins at 7:20 a.m. CST.

Keys will be returning to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards when it airs on CBS on Jan. 26, 2020.