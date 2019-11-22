Graceland lit up for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRG) Graceland is getting into the holiday spirit.

Country singer Chase Bryant and the cast of the upcoming Hallmark movie, “Christmas at Graceland, Home for the Holidays,” did the honors at the annual lighting ceremony, throwing the switch to light up Graceland.

Graceland is decorated with many of the lights and ornaments from Elvis’ personal collection.

The driveway to the mansion is lined with blue lights, while a life-size nativity scene sits on the front lawn along with a giant sign wishing visitors a Merry Christmas.

