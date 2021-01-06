Governor Ron DeSantis announces two new vaccination sites operated by Sacred Heart Hospital

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline that expired Monday, Oct. 5 until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 6 after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Unedited press release from the Office of Gov. DeSantis

Pensacola, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced two new vaccination sites operated by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital – one at Pensacola’s Olive Baptist Church, and the other at the Milton Community Center. The Governor was joined at the event by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, state Senator Doug Broxson and state Representatives Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman.

This announcement comes as Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital reported to the state that they have completed vaccinating their frontline health care workers and are ready to expand their efforts into the community.

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital will administer vaccines at each location for the next two days, with a goal of administering 3,500 vaccinations. These vaccinations are reserved for individuals 65 years of age and older and are available by appointment only. At this time, all appointments have been filled for the next two days.

