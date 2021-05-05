Gov. Reeves announces $2.67 million project to improve sewer in Gautier/Vancleave

GAUTIER, Miss. —Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced a $2.67 million project for Gautier Vancleave Sewer Improvements. This project is funded through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).

“This is a much-needed project for the City of Gautier and for Jackson County,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I am very grateful for the hard work from the Department of Marine Resources, the City of Gautier, and our Coastal House and Senate delegation members. This is the first of many projects across all counties that we will announce on our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The Gautier Vancleave Sewer Improvements project will improve Coastal water quality, protect natural resources, and mitigate damage to fish and wildlife by improving the inflow and infiltration processes of the current sewer system.