Gov. Kay Ivey issues statement following death of Moody police officer

(WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has issued a statement following the death of Moody police officer Stephen Williams. Williams was gunned down while responding to a call at a motel. Two people are in custody this morning. Here’s the unedited statement from Ivey:



“I am deeply saddened to hear Sergeant Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night. He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement. In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do — to uphold the community he served.

“Beyond his career in law enforcement, he was a father, and now, three children are left without their dad. We must not forget Sgt. Williams’ ultimate sacrifice was that of his family.

“This senseless violence must end. Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted for his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends and his brothers in arms.”

Governor Kay Ivey