Gov. Kay Ivey confident in Alabama’s participation in 2020 Census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/News Nation Now) — After the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the federal government to stop counting for the 2020 U.S. Census, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stated her confidence in Alabama’s participation in the 2020 Census.

The governor’s office released the following statement.

“Since Governor Ivey took office in 2017, she began preparing for the 2020 Census,” Gina Maiola, the press secretary said. “Alabamians, over the last several months, have completed their censuses via mail, phone and online. To our knowledge, around 99% of households have completed their census, and we look forward to receiving good news for Alabama in the coming months.”

President Donald Trump’s administration had asked the nation’s high court to suspend a district court’s order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

LATEST POSTS