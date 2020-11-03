Gov. Kay Ivey casts her ballot on Election Day

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) has announced the immediate closure of two Baldwin County coastal public boat ramps that were damaged during hurricanes Sally and Zeta.

The basin at the Fort Morgan public boat launch has filled in with sand to the extent that the current shallow water depth restricts access to the ramp or to Mobile Bay, and poses a navigational hazard to boaters. Repairs to the Fort Morgan launch are expected to be completed by January 2021.