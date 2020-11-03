Gov. Kay Ivey casts her ballot on Election Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has cast her ballot in the 2020 general election. Speaking with reporters, Ivey said that, “Alabamians are patriots, we cast our ballots at the appropriate time, then we go back to work and our daily lives.” Watch the full statement above.

