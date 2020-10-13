Gov. Ivey proclaims Oct. 13 as Alabama Retail Day

(WKRG) — Alabamians like the rest of the nation have already begun their holiday shopping to make sure their gifts arrive on time, and Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed today, Oct. 13, as Alabama Retail Day to recognize retailers’ contribution to our state’s economy and encourage others to continue to shop safely with retailers based or operating in the state. The governor also took to Facebook to thank retail workers for their work during the pandemic.

