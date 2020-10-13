Gov. Ivey proclaims Oct. 13 as Alabama Retail Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - This Atlantic Hurricane Season we have seen several storms rapidly intensify. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as maximum sustained winds increasing at least 30 knots (around 34.5 mph) in a 24-hour period.

Research was published out of Dauphin Island Sea Lab that look at a possible correlation between Tropical Storm Gordon and Hurricane Michael's rapid intensification back in 2018. This possible correlation is called a marine heat wave.