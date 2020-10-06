Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Delta which as of Tuesday morning was a Category 4 Hurricane. Here is her full unedited statement:

The following is a statement from Governor Ivey regarding Hurricane Delta.

“As our coastal areas are still recovering from Hurricane Sally, another system, Hurricane Delta, is making its way toward the Gulf Coast and could potentially have a significant impact on Alabama.

Therefore, I signed a State of Emergency to begin Alabama’s preparation process and position us to be able to declare a pre-landfall disaster declaration with FEMA.  As residents along the Gulf Coast know all too well, these storms are unpredictable, and I strongly encourage everyone to take Hurricane Delta seriously. We are keeping a close eye on this approaching storm and we will continue providing all necessary updates.”

Governor Kay Ivey

