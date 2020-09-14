Gov. Ivey issues pre-landfall emergency declaration for Alabama

(WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey has requested a pre-landfall emergency declaration for the state of Alabama ahead of Hurricane Sally. Governor Ivey had a 5:45 p.m. phone call with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor and Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, where she asked for this request to be expedited. Our Office will continue to provide updates.

Governor Ivey has issued the following statement.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “As projections for Hurricane Sally continue to develop, and as Alabama will likely receive significant impact from this system, I have requested a pre-landfall emergency declaration for the state. I just wrapped up a phone call with Acting DHS Secretary Wolf and FEMA Administrator Gaynor and asked them to expedite this request. The White House and Trump Administration have been extremely helpful as we have anticipated a potential hit from Sally. I thank President Trump for being a terrific partner for our state as we make preparations. My fellow Alabamians, please continue heeding all local warnings and stay weather aware.”

