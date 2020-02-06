Gov. Ivey has successful shoulder surgery after tripping over family dog

Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG)- On Thursday the sentencing phase for Donald Hartung, who was convicted of killing his mother and two brothers, started. Hartung spoke for about 45 minutes to the judge, he asked for an acquittal and mistrial, the judge denied them both. Hartung also spoke about paying his attorneys around $95,000 and not being satisfied with their work. Hartung told the judge he did not think there was DNA evidence that connected him to the crime.

During the penalty phase, the 12 jurors will need to vote unanimously on the death penalty. If they do, the recommendation will go to the judge. If all the jurors do not vote on the death penalty, then Hartung will get a mandatory life sentence. The state says three factors that make this a death penalty case are the amount of victims, the fact Hartung murdered his family over money and the murders were cold and calculated.