Gov. Ivey has successful shoulder surgery after tripping over family dog

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery. She was injured when she tripped over the family dog.

The following is a statement from the governor’s office.

Governor Ivey’s shoulder procedure has been completed and went off without a hitch. She is in high spirits and is doing well as she begins her recovery. The governor extends her appreciation to the people of Alabama for their continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work on their behalf.

