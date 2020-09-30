Gov. Ivey, Dr. Scott Harris to host press conference on Wednesday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced plans Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 to move forward with state leasing of three privately built mega prisons that would begin construction next year, in what she described as a step toward overhauling an understaffed and violence-plagued prison system beset by years of federal criticism. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey will host a press conference with state health official Dr. Scott Harris this morning at 11 am. We will stream the conference on air and online at WKRG.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories