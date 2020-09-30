MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey will host a press conference with state health official Dr. Scott Harris this morning at 11 am. We will stream the conference on air and online at WKRG.com.
LATEST STORIES
- Gov. Ivey, Dr. Scott Harris to host press conference on Wednesday
- Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78
- Foreign observers note ‘chaos,’ ‘rancor’ in US presidential debate
- Prichard police arrest man overnight for murder, say crime could be connected to deadly shooting in Mobile
- Two die in early morning crash in Jackson County, MS