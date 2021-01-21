Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence victims in southwest Alabama

Unedited press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $235,000 to help three nonprofit organizations in southwest Alabama continue providing services for domestic violence victims.

“Those who have unfortunately been victimized by domestic violence in southwest Alabama need and deserve access to professional aid and care,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for the services and assistance that they provide to victims.”

A $75,000 grant will assist the Baldwin Family Violence Shelter to continue serving victims in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe and Conecuh counties through its Lighthouse Domestic Violence Program. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, safe shelter, counseling, advocacy, case management, community education and prevention services. Matching funds of $18,750 will supplement the grant.

The Family Counseling Center of Mobile will use funds of $50,000 to offer services including group counseling and prevention education programs throughout the community to children who have been exposed to violence. The center serves Mobile, Clarke and Washington counties, and matching funds of $12,500 will supplement the grant.

A $110,000 grant will help Penelope House Inc. provide community outreach and awareness presentations in Mobile, Washington, Clarke and Choctaw counties to increase knowledge of domestic violence and to help other agencies know how and where to refer victims for services. The organization also provides prevention education to students in Pre-Kindergarten – 12th grade to help understand what domestic violence and abuse looks like. Matching funds of $27,500 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey in her efforts to support organizations that provide these services for victims of domestic violence,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations continue to help protect victims from further abuse and provide access to vital services.”