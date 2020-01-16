Gov. Ivey announces $7 million dollar in funds for roads, bridges across the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced that $7 million dollars in funding will be awarded to cities and counties across the state. The money will go towards improvement and construction for roads and bridges.

The funds were awarded through the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Under the act, ALDOT is required to save $10 million dollars from the new gas tax revenue to pay for local road and bridge projects.

31 projects were selected for funding. The list of projects were not immediately shared. A second award cycle is expected later this year. That will award the remaining $3 million dollars in funding.

LATEST STORIES: